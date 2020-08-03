Sciencast Management LP Invests $280,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $7,843,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Okta stock opened at $220.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

