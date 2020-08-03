Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 7,700 Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 326,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $44.51 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

