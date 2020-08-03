Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,600 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after purchasing an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.