Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 12,512 Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 17,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS opened at $27.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

