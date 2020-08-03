Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,266 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 158.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

MPC stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

