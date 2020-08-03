Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $194.90 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

