Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

