Schrodinger Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrodinger’s (NASDAQ:SDGR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 4th. Schrodinger had issued 11,882,352 shares in its IPO on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $72.38 on Monday. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $138,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 87.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.