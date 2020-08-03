Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

