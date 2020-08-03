Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.56 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

