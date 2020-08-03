Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

SNY opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,046,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

