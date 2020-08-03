Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.54 ($114.09).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €88.55 ($99.49) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.93. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

