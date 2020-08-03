Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 400 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 381.56 ($4.70).

LON IAG opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.03) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

