Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

