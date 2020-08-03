Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.74 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.