Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $32.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

