RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPT stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $501.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

