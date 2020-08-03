Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

