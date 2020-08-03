Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.13.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
