Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

TSE:SSL opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. Insiders sold a total of 516,600 shares of company stock worth $6,305,802 in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

