Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $62.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 84.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.