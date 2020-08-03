Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to $20.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
