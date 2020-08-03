Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$83.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$77.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.51. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The company had revenue of C$124.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at C$3,144,852.92.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

