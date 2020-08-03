Royal Bank of Canada Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $33.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

