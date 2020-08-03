Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $8.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Mercer International stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

