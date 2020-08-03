Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 950

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 950 ($11.69) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 794 ($9.77).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 774.50 ($9.53) on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 7.99 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

