Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.58.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 315.92%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

