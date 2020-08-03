Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$5.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.34.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

