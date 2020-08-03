Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RFP. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.