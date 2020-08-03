Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$10.73 and a 12 month high of C$20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

