Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $36.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 380,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,638 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 118,027 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,228,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

