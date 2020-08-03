Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Roxgold stock opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

