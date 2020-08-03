Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $948.37.

Shopify stock opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $935.14 and its 200 day moving average is $641.42. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,111,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

