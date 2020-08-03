Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rollins by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

