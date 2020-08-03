Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given New $155.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $167.19.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.