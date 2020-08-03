Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,181 shares of company stock worth $6,851,010. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

