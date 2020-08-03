Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 260,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.04 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

