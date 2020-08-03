Rightmove’s (RMV) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rightmove to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 440 ($5.41) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 435 ($5.35) to GBX 428 ($5.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rightmove to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.65) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 505.71 ($6.22).

RMV opened at GBX 553.20 ($6.81) on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.43 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.60 ($8.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 563.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

