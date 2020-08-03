Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,118.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,306 shares of company stock worth $67,776 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.