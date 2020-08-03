Reviewing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSI Technology and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17

Nlight has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.12 -$10.34 million N/A N/A Nlight $176.62 million 5.05 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -96.54

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -44.09% -17.60% -15.40% Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nlight beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

