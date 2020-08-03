Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPAI opened at $6.36 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

