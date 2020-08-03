Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88,529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

