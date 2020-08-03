Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Frank Jackson sold 139,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $3,125,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,478.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,909 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repay by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 896,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.