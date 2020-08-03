Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO Sells $2,859,583.94 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $23.56 on Monday.
About Repare Therapeutics
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.