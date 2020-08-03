Renewable Energy Group (REGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

