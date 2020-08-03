Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $26.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

RNST opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 93,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

