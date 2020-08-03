Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives $86.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 3,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.