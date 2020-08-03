Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.58 on Monday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $573,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,549 shares of company stock worth $2,276,524. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

