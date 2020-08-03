Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

