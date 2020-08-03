Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Critical Contrast

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Famous Dave’s of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 5 2 0 2.13 Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 159.89%. Famous Dave’s of America has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Famous Dave’s of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.09 -$7.90 million $0.62 14.10 Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.51 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Famous Dave’s of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -15.10% -25.04% -6.60% Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92%

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 484 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 89 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 16 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.