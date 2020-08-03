RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.65. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.